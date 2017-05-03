Car drives through front of jewelry store during Phoenix smash-and-grab

Ganem Jewlers on North Scottsdale Road in Phoenix May 3, 2017. (Photo: Stacey Davis/12 News)

PHOENIX - Burglary suspects in Phoenix decided they didn't need the front door when breaking into a jewelry store.

Police said a maroon sedan drove into the front of the Ganem Jewlers near North Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the businesses was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the business did not release the surveillance video. Police haven't said exactly how much was stolen.

