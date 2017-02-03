Car-crushing Monster Jam takes over University of Phoenix Stadium

Monster Jam is at University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 4, 2017. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Monster Jam is celebrating 25 years of car-crushing, adrenaline-packed action.

Dozens of monster trucks will battle it out this Saturday at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Pit Party, where you can meet drivers and see the 10,000 pound beasts up close, is from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at www.monsterjam.com.



