Car crashes into Glendale townhouse

Car smashes into townhouse on 43rd Ave. near Maryland Ave. in Glendale. Photo: Daniel Clark/12 News)

Glendale, AZ - A three vehicle crash caused a car to veer into a townhouse near 43rd Avenue between Glendale and Maryland avenues Monday morning.

Four people were hospitalized, two are in stable but serious condition.

Residence from the townhouse were evacuated and checked for injures.

Glendale police closed one southbound lane on 43rd Avenue Monday morning as debris was being cleaned.

