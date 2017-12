The road has begun to sink after a car crash damaged a Phoenix fire hydrant Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Police said a two-vehicle crash damaged a fire hydrant Friday, causing it to leak water.

It happened in the area of 33rd and Maryland avenues.

The water leak is now causing the road to sink in the area.

Traffic is restricted as crews work to control the situation.

As for the people in the two cars, they suffered minor injuries, according to police.

