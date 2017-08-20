Car catches fire after crash, 1 dead

Sweeper truck and mini-van deadly crash on 32nd Street and Broadway Roady. (Photo: Nicole Zymek/12News)

PHOENIX - One person died inside a car that caught fire after a crash Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on 32nd Street and Broadway Road. Phoenix police said one of the vehicles caught fire right after the collision.

The area is under construction and a sweeper truck was working there.

A mini-van and the street sweeper were both driving in the same direction. The street sweeper made a move and the mini-van crashed into it and caught fire, police said.

The driver of the mini-van got out of the car, but the passenger was not able to escape the flames.

When Phoenix Fire arrived to the scene to extinguish the vehicle, the pronounced the passenger dead.

The driver of the mini-van was taken to the hospital.

No further details have been given as the investigation is still ongoing.

Police is asking to avoid the area.

© 2017 KPNX-TV