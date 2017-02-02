'Can you hear me?' phone scam hits Arizona

(Photo: Thinkstock)

It can make you a victim with one simple word, and it's officially made its way to Arizona.

According to the attorney general's office, reports of the "Can you hear me?" phone scam have been coming in the last few days.

Arizonans should be aware.

Here's how it works:

You get a call from a person or a recording and in some manner they will ask if you can hear them. There could be static and fumbling on the line and they might reference trouble with their headset or some other reason.

DO NOT answer "Yes."

The scammer's goal is to get you to answer. If you do, they can use your recorded response to place unauthorized charges on phone, utility, or credit card bills.

According to the AG's office, those reporting the calls say they appear to come from a local number.

"It’s a new twist on an old scam and we need to put an end to it immediately,” AG Mark Brnovich said in a release. "Answering 'Yes' to any question can later be used to make it sound as though you authorized a major purchase.”

Tips to avoid this scam (via Arizona AG's Office):

• Hang up and if you don’t recognize the phone number, let it go to voicemail.

• Don’t reply or interact in any way.

• Don’t talk to a live person, this could lead to more calls

• Don’t give details if asked for your personal information

• Check your utility bill and your bank and credit card statements regularly and report suspicious charges immediately.

Believe you've been a victim of consumer fraud? File a complaint online or contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at -520-628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.

