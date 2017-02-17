California storm causes Sky Harbor flight cancellations

Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - At least 13 California-bound flights have already been canceled due to a major winter storm hitting the state.

That total figures to increase as the largest winter storm in years dumps considerable rainfall on the coastal state.

The storm is headed in from the Pacific Ocean, and it's expected to sweep through Arizona Saturday.

If you have a flight scheduled this weekend, check its status with your airline before heading to the airport.

We'll be tracking the storm and its effects on Arizona throughout the weekend.

