Bystanders help 2 from their cars after they were swept away trying to cross moving water

Two cars were swept down a washout after attempting to cross moving water Aug. 26, 2017 (Photo: Superstition Fire and Medical District)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - No one was injured when two cars were swept away by flood waters and became lodged under a small bridge in Apache Junction Saturday.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District said the two cars were attempting to cross moving water on Southern Avenue, just east of Mountain View Road.

The water moved the cars about 60 feet and lodged them under a small residential bridge.

Each car contained a single occupant, both of whom were assisted to safety with the help of bystanders before the fire department arrived.

