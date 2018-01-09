Buy a doughnut, thank an officer on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at Daylight Donuts

The doughnut shop will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the day to a local nonprofit that helps rebuild the lives of fallen officers' families and coworkers.

MESA, Ariz. – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which falls on Jan. 9, Daylight Donuts is making a custom “Thin Blue Line” doughnut.

The public is invited to thank officers who will be at the shop near Alma School and Guadalupe roads.

“Arizonans have shown their support in a number of ways. They have worn blue clothing, delivered thank you cards, and children have sang to officers,” said Marie Dryer, president of the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Arizona Chapter, a 501(c)3. The nonprofit organization helps rebuild the lives of fallen officers' families and coworkers.

“Most importantly, our police survivors ask that if you see an officer, be sure to thank them. These brave men and women risk their lives every day to protect the innocent," Dryer said.

The doughnut shop will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the day to C.O.P.S. Arizona.

