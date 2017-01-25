Business owner with spina bifida: 'You never fail unless you quit'

Local business owner provides hope to those facing challenging obstacles.

PHOENIX -- Martin's Auto Repair on 16th Street at Clarendon Avenue has been in business for 45 years.

Owner Dave Martin has accomplished a lot in life, despite a major challenge.

“I was born with spina bifida. It affects about one in every thousand babies. It paralyzed me. I’ve been in a chair all my life," said Martin.

From a young age, he was determined to succeed.

“When I was young, there weren’t too many things that were wheelchair friendly. You had to learn to go over it, through it or around it. I became a good problem solver. I learned that I never wanted to surrender and I never wanted to go back. I had to figured out a way to go through it, over it or around it," said Martin.

Not only does he operate a successful business, Martin also volunteers his time with the Spina Bifida Association of Arizona.

“We do cycle events, walk 'n' roll, different charity events, so we can raise money and promote the awareness and help kids with spina bifida succeed," said Martin.

His advice to those facing a challenging obstacle:

I’ve been married for 24 years and I have a 20-year-old daughter. It doesn’t matter what challenges you have, you can overcome them. Never give up. I believe you never fail unless you quit. Every day I get up, go to work and do the things I need to do.

