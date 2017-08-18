Burton Barr Central Library to reopen in June 2018; corroded pipe blamed for damage

About 50,000 books will be taken out of circulation after Burton Barr Central Library endured damaged caused by a storm Saturday. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - City officials said Friday that Burton Barr Central Library is expected to reopen in June 2018, almost 11 months after water damaged the library.

The costs to repair the library are expected to be between $6 million and $8 million, officials said.

City of Phoenix officials say a corroded pipe caused the flooding. Employees were reportedly aware of unaddressed maintenance issues at the library, officials said at a press conference.

An investigation is being launched.

Approximately 6,000 books, primarily from the reference section, were damaged in the incident and hundreds of employees had to be reassisgned to other locations during the closure.

Originally, a microburst in mid July was blamed for the damage.

Just before 8 p.m. on July 15, the library's building maintenance crew reported a leak. Responding fire crews said a microburst moved roof tiles, which the roof is designed to do. However, one roof membrane was lifted up and its impact when it slammed down broke a sprinkler pipe.

