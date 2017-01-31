Burglars ransack Peoria home, leave valuables and steal family puppy

Bowie, a 3-month-old yorkiepoo, was stolen from Tiffany Sanchez's Peoria home Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Tiffany Sanchez/Special to 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Monday afternoon, Tiffany Sanchez came home to find her house near Peoria and 95th avenues ransacked, completely torn apart by thieves.

“Here are the footprints,” Sanchez said as she showed us two markings on her front door, “This one, we think it looks like a Converse and this one looks kind of like a boot so there were probably two people.”

Sanchez’ front door had been kicked in and the first thing she noticed was missing was the one thing she cared about most.

Bowie, her 3-month-old yorkipoo.

“Immediately my friend is said to grab a knife and call police,” she said. “I'm on the phone, crying, telling them I can't find me dog, I don't know what happened to him.”

Sanchez frantically began searching for Bowie all while dreading he was in the house but had been hurt or killed by the burglars.

“I'm looking around the whole house trying to see if his body was here,” she said, “or if somebody came in and hurt him.”

Despite the house being ransacked, she realized Bowie and his carrier were the only things missing.

“There's laptops out, there's TVs in the house," she said. "There's all these things you could have taken and you take my dog."

Sanchez filed a report with police and says officers collected evidence at the home.

She's now hoping if someone sees Bowie, they'll recognize him and help return him to his family that is simply heartbroken without him.

“If they want money, we'll pay you money. Just bring him back to me,” Sanchez pleaded.

Bowie does have a uniquely tri-colored brown, black and white coat.

He’s also only 3 months old and is still in need of his final shots in order to bring him around other dogs safely.

Sanchez told 12 News neighbors reported seeing a blue four-door sedan parked in her driveway around the same time she believes thieves targeted her home.

The family is offering a reward for Bowie’s safe return. They are willing to pay for his return with no questions asked to anyone who can help find him.

Sanchez has started a GoFundMe account to raise reward money and bring Bowie home.

The burglary happened Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you have any information on the case you can also contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-7096.

