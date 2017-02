Dave Nigh, Buckeye's water resources director. (Photo: 12 News)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - 12 News has learned that David Nigh, Buckeye's water resources department director, has announced his resignation.

The resignation is effective starting Feb. 25.

The announcement comes after months of dispute between Buckeye residents and the city over sky-high water bills.

Nigh was previously placed on paid administrative leave.

