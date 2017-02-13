Buckeye teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with exchange student, 17

Joshua Shroder, 36, is a teacher at Rainbow Valley Elementary School in Buckeye, Arizona. (Photo: Goodyear PD)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Goodyear police arrested a Buckeye teacher Sunday for inappropriate relations with a 17-year-old female foreign exchange student.

Joshua Schroder, 36, works at Rainbow Valley Elementary School in the Liberty School District.

He was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

