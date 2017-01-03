Buckeye residents still unclear about water bills

A water meter from Buckeye. (Photo: Kevin Kennedy/12 News)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The new year hasn't seemed to slow the mounting frustration with Buckeye water customers and the city.

A number of customers are still irritated with how they're being treated after receiving no firm answer about skyrocketing water bills.

"I still don't think the city has taken responsibility," said Albert Collier.

A city spokesperson told 12 News it has "closed" 135 cases. Since the complaints began rolling in back in November, more than 250 people have called about a problem with their bill.

About 120 cases remain open as the city works to figure out what happened with each individual bill.

"We are treating every customer the same," said Buckeye spokesperson Allie DeChance.

The city is continuing to take calls and conduct water audits at homes if the owner requests one.

DeChance said the audits turned up leaks of some sort on more than 20 properties.

Steven Peters first complained about a high water bill in November. The city has replaced and tested his old meter.

According to an independent water testing company, the meter was actually "under-reading" meaning more water was going in and out than it showed.

Peters says he had not changed his watering habits and can't explain the water spike.

"I don't know," he said. "I have no confidence (with the city) at this point."

He said he met with the mayor and two council members a month ago to address his concerns but has not heard back.

There is also confusion about his case. Peters believes it's still open since he has not heard from anyone but a spokesperson told us his case "is closed" and he's responsible for the water used.

Other customers have also complained the city has done a poor job communicating what's going on.

A recall of the mayor, started by frustrated customers, is still in the works.

