Buckeye PD: Mom arrested after 5-month-old boy dies in stabbing

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police said Monday evening that a 5-month-old boy stabbed earlier in the day has died.

His mother has been arrested in the stabbing.

The home where the boy was found is located near Watson and Roeser roads. Police said two other children and an adult were also home at the time of the stabbing.

According to police, the baby was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital before being pronounced dead.

A neighbor said he had not noticed anything alarming about the people living in the house prior to today. He said they had recently moved into the home.

Investigators are at the scene trying to gather more information about the stabbing.





