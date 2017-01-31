Buckeye mom accused of killing her baby told police she was possessed by voices

Andrea Portillo booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Andrea Portillo, 29, appeared in court for her initial appearance Wednesday. She is accused of stabbing her 5-month-old boy to death.

Portillo was arrested Tuesday after the baby was found in serious condition in a home near Watson and Roeser roads in Buckeye.

According to court paperwork, Portillo told officers she stabbed her baby and said she was possessed by voices in her head.

In a video from her initial appearance, Portillo could be heard crying.

Portillo faces allegations of second-degree murder and intentional child abuse.

Police said the boy had multiple stab wounds to his neck and Portillo was covered in blood.

The baby boy was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said two other children and an adult were home at the time of the stabbing.

According to court paperwork, officers arrived to find the baby boy's grandmother holding him screaming. Portillo's 3-year-old daughter told detectives that her mom had cut the baby's neck.

A state lawyer argued Wednesday Portillo is a danger to herself and others and mental health issues are apparent.

The judge set bail at $500,000 for Portillo.

Her next court date is set for Feb. 7.

