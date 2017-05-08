Buckeye man arrested for wife's shooting death

Kenneth Eckert. (Photo: MCSO)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Buckeye say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

They say 49-year-old Kenneth Eckert has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He's being held on a $750,000 bond. It was unclear Monday afternoon if Eckert has a lawyer yet.

Buckeye police say they received a 911 call about 11 a.m. Sunday from a man saying someone had been shot in his home.

Arriving officers found a woman face-down on a bed with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Police say 49-year-old Jennifer Eckert was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Kenneth Eckert would not provide any information about what happened and was arrested.

Police say the couple moved to Buckeye three months ago.

