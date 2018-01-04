Bruce Halle, billionaire founder of Discount Tire, dies at age 87

Bruce Halle and Diane Halle attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII held at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 24, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CFN)

Bruce Halle, the billionaire founder of Scottsdale-based Discount Tire and a noted philanthropist and art collector, died Thursday at the age of 87, a company spokesman said.

Halle "passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning," the spokesman said.

Forbes magazine ranked Halle as the wealthiest person in Arizona, with a net worth of $6 billion.

Discount Tire, the largest independent tire retailer in the country, has 940 stores and almost 19,000 employees in 33 states.

Halle's 2012 biography says he founded Discount Tire in 1960 in Michigan, with just six tires — two new ones and four retreads -- after failing in two other businesses.

