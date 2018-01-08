Brother and sister killed in Goodyear motorcycle crash

Goodyear police on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo: Mike Lahrman/12 News)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 16-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash near 143rd and Vineyard avenues, according to police.

The crash took place just before 6 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Fabian Arvizu, died at the scene and his sister, Victoria Arvizu, died at the hospital, police said.

According to initial findings, impairment and speed do not seem to be factors. Police said Fabian lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason.

