Brandon Hamilton suits up as a D-Backs player

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- “If anybody ever had the dream of becoming a big league ballplayer, this is it,” said D-Backs legend Luis Gonzalez.

As someone who grew up playing baseball and dreamed of playing professionally, my dream finally came true thanks to D-Backs Fantasy Camp.

The week-long camp gives participants a true taste of the big leagues.

With your own locker in the clubhouse, customized jerseys and gear, and an unlimited supply of bubble gum and sun flower seeds, you truly feel like an all-star.

"You don't have to be an all-star to sign up. We have guys that never even played high school ball, we even have girls out here playing," said Gonzalez.

From batting practice with Mark Grace and Alex Cintron, to pitching instruction with Mike Morgan and Robby Hammock, to taking ground balls from Matt Williams, you are surrounded buy legends.

“I’m 79, I just love to play the game, my goal is to play until I’m 80,” said longtime fantasy camper, Dick Roberson.

“It’s snowing back home and I’d be at work, so, work and snow, sun and baseball,” said John Boyd, a camper from New Jersey.

“The baseball to me is second. It’s the guys, the coaches, the organization. Everything is top notch," said Ollie Simpson, fantasy camp regular.

“A week away from regular life. Playing ball. And just forgetting about everything else,” said Bob Collum, fantasy camper.

The week starts with practice and gradually turns into playing actual games against fellow campers. The winning team gets to play against the D-backs legends.

You start out as an individual and leave as a teammate.

Sign up for next year’s camp at on the Diamondbacks' website.

