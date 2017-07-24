Boy rescued from floodwaters in Mesa

A boy was rescued from floodwaters in mesa on July 24, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - As rain in the Valley inundated roads and washes with water Monday morning, Mesa police and fire quickly rescued a child from the flooding.

According to Mesa Fire, the boy was seen stuck in floodwaters near Warner and Ellsworth.

Flash Flood Warnings had been issued for Mesa and Apache Junction earlier in the day as some areas, like Apache Junction, flowed like a raging river.

Aerial footage showed the boy being carried to safety. He was evaluated on drier land before being placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

Officials have not said how the boy ended up in the water or how long he had been stuck there.

