Ben Bicknese, 8, takes a special surprise birthday tour of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Phoenix. It's something he's always dreamed of doing. Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: Chris Latella/12New)

PHOENIX - An Arizona boy who has been battling kidney cancer for years is getting to take a rare trip outside of his home to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Phoenix for his birthday.

Tuesday, he’s also being named an honorary Amazonian, and Amazon employees are making sure Ben Bicknese has an extra special eighth birthday.

Ben has been fighting a kidney tumor for two years. Because his immune system is suppressed, Ben hasn’t been able to go outside much, says his mom, Cecilia.

“So he took to Amazon and became slightly obsessed with it and we were ordering every other day, something so he could get a package home," she said.

Ben says the main thing he orders from Amazon are cases for his phone.

Knowing Ben’s family orders from Amazon quite a bit these days to keep him busy, an exclusive tour of the very place many of his treasures come from is keeping this eight-year-old wide-eyed on his special day.

“I’ve always wondered what the facility looks like and what does it look like when they’re sent to me," Ben said.

So, Ben got to see all of that and with a treasure map in hand he took a tour of the center. He was on the hunt for birthday presents with family and friends.

“There’s Susan but she’s not my family, she’s my nurse, that pokes me," Ben said. "Then there’s my dad... another doctor.”

Ben keeps up the brave fight today, being treated at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson. He’s had dozens of surgeries and rounds of chemo.

“(He's) got his three month scans coming up at the end of this month," his mom said. "It’s pretty nerve-wracking. But we’re just trying to stay positive and hope that it comes out better this time.”

While they wait for the latest update, Tuesday is about making sure Ben has the best eighth birthday touring a place he’s always wanted to see.

Wednesday, this honorary Amazonian will help deliver 50 Amazon tablets and $2,500 in gift cards for pediatric patients at the hospital where Ben receives his treatment.

