Boy, 2, dies after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 2-year-old boy pulled from a Phoenix pool Monday night has been pronounced dead, according to Phoenix PD.

The boy has been identified as Kevin Miranda.

He was pulled out of the pool by his father around 7:20 p.m., police said. First responders performed CPR and he was taken to a hospital.

Phoenix PD said the Miranda family was visiting the home near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road, and there was no fence around the pool at the home.

© 2017 KPNX-TV