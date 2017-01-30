Bounty hunter, who raided police chief's home, in court

Brent Farley, owner of NorthStar Recovery, was booked on one count of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Sentencing is set to take place Monday morning for the bounty hunter who raided former Phoenix Police Chief Joe Yahner’s home by mistake.

Brent Farley is expected to stand before a judge, Monday. He claims he was set up and says someone shared a bad tip with him.

That bad tip from social media, Farley says, led him to surround Yahner's home in 2015.

Farley has made it clear numerous times that he had no idea he was going to Yahner’s house, even after researching the location before he got there. Farley is not a registered bail bondsman.

He says the tip came from an anonymous person with an Oklahoma phone number. The person suspected of making the bogus tip, Aaron Michael Bray, was also arrested.

Bray was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for trying to commit computer tampering.

Farley's sentencing at Superior Court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

