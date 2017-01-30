Bounty hunter who raided police chief's home gets 2 years probation

Brent Farley, owner of NorthStar Recovery, was booked on one count of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - The bounty hunter who raided former Phoenix Police Chief Joe Yahner’s home by mistake was sentenced to two years probation Monday.

A bad tip from social media, Farley says, led him to surround Yahner's home in 2015.

Farley has made it clear numerous times that he had no idea he was going to Yahner’s house, even after researching the location before he got there. Farley is not a registered bail bondsman.

He says the tip came from an anonymous person with an Oklahoma phone number. The person suspected of making the bogus tip, Aaron Michael Bray, was also arrested.

Bray was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for trying to commit computer tampering.

