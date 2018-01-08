Boulder Creek HS put on lockdown after bobcats spotted on campus

ANTHEM, Ariz. - Boulder Creek High School in Anthem went on lockdown Monday after three bobcats were spotted on school grounds, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said the bobcats were a mom and her two babies. They were spotted in a culvert on campus.
A video from the Arizona Game and Fish Department showed officials had successfully captured the mother bobcat.
According to AZGFD, she was tranquilized and will be placed with a rescue and rehabilitation facility as officials work to trap her kittens.
