KPNX
Close

Boulder Creek HS put on lockdown after bobcats spotted on campus

12 News , KPNX 1:49 PM. MST January 08, 2018

ANTHEM, Ariz. - Boulder Creek High School in Anthem went on lockdown Monday after three bobcats were spotted on school grounds, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said the bobcats were a mom and her two babies. They were spotted in a culvert on campus.

A video from the Arizona Game and Fish Department showed officials had successfully captured the mother bobcat.

According to AZGFD, she was tranquilized and will be placed with a rescue and rehabilitation facility as officials work to trap her kittens.

© 2018 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories