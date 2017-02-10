Boulder Creek HS admins suspended without pay for Trump parody video

A video that surfaced showing the Boulder Creek High School principal and vice principal impersonating President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway has spark outrage among parents. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

The top two administrators at Boulder Creek High School, whose viral video of them parodying President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway sparked outrage, received their punishment in a letter from the Deer Valley Unified School District dated Feb. 8.

Both principal Lauren Sheahan and vice principal Jay Kopas will be suspended 10 days without pay.

The school admins have until Feb. 16 to request an appeal, before the suspension without pay goes into effect on a future date, the letters say.

According to the letters, the parody video -- which includes references of "draining the jungle," "making Boulder Creek great again" and building a wall to keep those "moron parents and "weak and loser students" away -- was uploaded to YouTube and made public for staff members to watch. The link was sent to the school's staff and the video was attached to the school's weekly newsletter.

The video was forwarded to "at least one news station," the letters read. From there, the story went viral on national outlets and social media causing controversy in the community among parents.

"As an administrator and leader of Boulder Creek High School campus, your actions have significant consequences for the District, the School and the community," the letters read.

The letters go on to list the reasons for the suspensions giving several Governing Board policies the schools admins reportedly violated

The letters say staff members can be disciplined for participating in "unprofessional conduct, discourteous treatment of the public, improper political activity and being involved in misuse or unauthorized use of school property."

The school admins are required to repair any relationships through meetings with parents, students or staff that may have been ruined by their actions, according to the letters.

The letters say a contract renewal for both school admins is dependent on the success of this directive.

"Should you not be successfully in completing the directive, or if the working relationship with students, staff, parents, or community be so damaged and beyond repair, your name will not be submitted for contract renewal to the Governing Board for the 2017-2018 school year," the letters say.

