Phoenix police at Papago Park where a body was found on Aug. 31, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department said crews from Phoenix and Tempe were at Papago Park Thursday after a body was found in a pond.

According to Phoenix fire, the pond is located in Papago Park not far from the Phoenix Zoo.

The body has been in the pond for an unknown amount of time, Phoenix fire said.

The Phoenix police investigation is ongoing.

