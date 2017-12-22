Peoria police officers are trained to administer Narcan nasal spray to help save opioid overdose victims. (Photo: 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - The Peoria Police Department released body camera footage showing officers work to save the life of a man who overdosed on heroin.

The powerful video shows the quick actions officers took.

As the opioid crisis worsens, officers across the Valley and the country have been equipped with the drug Narcan, which reverses the effects of an overdose. Peoria police officers found a man unresponsive and a friend trying to perform CPR.

Officer: “We’ll need Narcan and the CPR mask just in case.”

Peoria police responded to a heroin overdose call in October near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road with sirens blaring.

Woman: “I couldn’t lift him… I couldn’t… he’s so heavy.”

Officer: “Step out, step out, step out, step out.”

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 23-year old man unresponsive and a woman crying.

Officer: “Is he using heroin?”

Woman: “I’m almost positive.”

Officer: “Alright, get him with the Narcan.”

Officers administered a 4-milligram nasal spray of a prescription called Narcan, which counteracts the life-threatening effects of opioid drug overdoses.

Officer: “Come on back.”

Officer: “How much heroin did he do?”

Woman: “I don’t know, I wasn’t with him.”

Officer: “How much does he normally do?”

Woman: “I don’t know.”

Soon after, the man’s condition starts improving.

Officer: “I’ve got a pulse. He’s breathing.”

Peoria firefighters arrived and continued treatment, then transported the man to the hospital in stable condition.

It appears the quick actions by Peoria Police Officers, using their recent Narcan training, most likely saved this man's life.

Officer: “Narcan worked. So it’s some kind of opioid … subject is now breathing.”

Woman: “Thank you.”

Police officers are typically the initial first responders on scene before medical help arrives.

So all of the officers in Peoria have recently completed training on how to administer Narcan to potential opioid overdoses, and as you can see, it’s already making a difference.

