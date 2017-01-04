Blind dog, 2 helpers at Maricopa Co. Animal Care & Control find a home

Teddy, Lola and Tiny while at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control. (Photo: MCACC)

PHOENIX - Three dogs at Maricopa County Animal Care & Control who were searching for a forever home found one Wednesday.

After being given to the shelter by a family that had fallen on tough times, Tiny, Teddy and Lola were in need of a place to stay -- and they needed to be together.

Tiny and Teddy are male Chihuahua mixes and Lola is a pit bull/beagle mix.

Lola is blind, so Tiny and Teddy help her out and watch over her.

They came into MCACC last week, and the shelter offered to waive all fees for anyone interested in adopting the trio.

MCACC re-shared their story on its Facebook page Wednesday and someone came forward to adopt the three pups.

The shelter's post was shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook, just one indication of how many people were touched by the trio's story.

