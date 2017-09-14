Blaze burns barn, brush in Cave Creek

A barn fire in Cave Creek Sept. 14, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Firefighters battled a barn fire turned brush blaze Thursday afternoon in Cave Creek.

According to Rural Metro Fire and Medical, a two-story barn caught fire along with an RV parked next to it north of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

The structure fire then spread to a 5-acre brush fire.

Firefighters have put out the flames in the barn and have the brush fire under control.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to Rural Metro.

No firefighters were injured and all animals have been accounted for in the fire.

It's not yet clear what started the fire.

