Bicyclist hit, killed in collision with bus in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police Department reported a man has died after a collision involving a Valley Metro bus Wednesday morning near McKellips Road and Country Club Drive.

Officials with the Mesa Fire Department said the man, who was riding a bicycle at the time of the collision, was transported to a local hospital in “extremely grave condition.”

Mesa PD later confirmed that the bicylcist died.

According to Mesa police, the bus was traveling eastbound on McKellips Road and the bicyclist was traveling in the opposite direction, but in the eastbound bike lane. The bicyclist appeared to veer into the bus and the bus didn’t have enough time to stop.

Mesa PD will continue to investigate.

