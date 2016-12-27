KPNX
BASE jumper rescued after failed landing on Camelback

Fire crews busy with 3 rescue missions all in Phoenix.

12 News , KPNX 5:30 PM. MST December 27, 2016

PHOENIX -  A man was rescued by medical personnel after falling during a BASE jump on Camelback Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix FD spokesperson Reda Bigler, the 39-year-old man was with three other BASE jumpers who successfully jumped off a portion of the mountain.

Something went wrong on the man's jump, but he was able to land on his feet, tumbling after he landed.

An off-duty police officer was with his family at the mountain and helped aid the man, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening.

He was taken to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Fire and medical personnel were able to reach the man and remove him from the mountain using a big wheel operation.

