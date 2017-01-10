Barricade incident ends quietly in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Around midnight, Tempe police responded to a call about a man with a gun.
Investigators say three women invited a man to sleep on their couch a week ago at a home near 48th Street and Baseline Road.
The man, in his 20s, woke up this morning irate and pointed a gun at the women.
Tempe police were called and urged the man to come out of the house for a few hours.
Around 4 a.m. the man surrendered and could face aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.
Nobody was injured in this barricade incident.
