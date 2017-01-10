Barricade incident ends quietly in Tempe

Tempe police on the scene of a barricade situation at a home near 48th Street and Baseline Road. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Around midnight, Tempe police responded to a call about a man with a gun.

Investigators say three women invited a man to sleep on their couch a week ago at a home near 48th Street and Baseline Road.

The man, in his 20s, woke up this morning irate and pointed a gun at the women.

Tempe police were called and urged the man to come out of the house for a few hours.

Around 4 a.m. the man surrendered and could face aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.

Nobody was injured in this barricade incident.

