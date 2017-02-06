Barnone AZ offers uniqe food and craftsman space in Gilbert

Barnone opened in November, offers crafts, food and drinks for the community to enjoy. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12News)

GILBERT, Ariz. - What used to be a barn for storing grain is now a hot spot for a winery, brewery, pizza joint and so much more.

Barnone just opened in November and is located next door to Agritopia near Higley and Ray roads in Gilbert.

It’s an eclectic place for food, fun and creative craftsmen and women to come together, says visionary, Joe Johnston.

“Well I figured there’s a lot of other people who are like that, that are artisanal, passionate about something," Johnston said. "I thought if we could make a home for them where they could all collect together and collaborate, that would be a fantastic thing.”

And so Barnone was born, opening the doors to spaces like LetterCraft owner, Brandon Young.

“We build custom product for everyone from sports teams to interior designers, to custom private décor,” Young said.

Down the hall, Everybody Loves Flowers offers bouquets for weddings, homes and dozens of local products, says owner, Mireille Helm.

“We love all kinds of giftables," Helm said. "We have fun cocktail infusion kits. For Valentine's, we have all kinds of goodies for people to come in and get.”

Hungry? Erin Romanoff and The Uprooted Kitchen serves up homemade vegan dishes you can’t find anywhere else.

“We concentrate on whole foods that we create in house, just making a really tasty creative menu,” Romanoff said.

Johnston says this community-centered home hosts a handful of people who work with their hands.

For more information

Visit barnoneaz.com or @barnoneaz on social media.

LetterCraft can be found at www.letter-craft.com or @lettercraft.

Everybody Loves Flowers is www.everybodylovesflowers.com or @everybody_loves_flowers.

The Uprooted Kitchen is at theuprootedkitchen.com or @uprootedkitchen on social media.

