Balloons released in honor of 18-year-old who died trying to stop a burglary

Nico Santos, KPNX 6:31 PM. MST January 28, 2017

PHOENIX - Balloons were released Saturday evening in honor of the man who lost his life trying to stop a burglary in progress. 

Seth King's loved ones gathered at Paradise Valley Park to bring some closure to his death. 

The 18-year-old approached his neighbor's home with a pellet gun Wednesday night when he noticed something was wrong. 

A burglar shot and killed him and took off in a sedan with tinted windows.    

At the event, many wore red and blue, King's favorite colors. 

There were a lot of laughs and even more tears. 

The family said more closure will come when police catch the man responsible. 

King's girlfriend, Courtney, said it would be a difficult moment before releasing her balloon. 

"I don't want to let go of my balloon," she said fighting back tears. "He was so good to me."

The family has a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral and other expenses.

