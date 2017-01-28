Balloons released in honor of 18-year-old who died trying to stop a burglary

A sign at the balloon release in the memory of Seth King, an 18-year-old who died trying to stop a burglary in progress. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Balloons were released Saturday evening in honor of the man who lost his life trying to stop a burglary in progress.

Seth King's loved ones gathered at Paradise Valley Park to bring some closure to his death.

The 18-year-old approached his neighbor's home with a pellet gun Wednesday night when he noticed something was wrong.

A burglar shot and killed him and took off in a sedan with tinted windows.

At the event, many wore red and blue, King's favorite colors.

There were a lot of laughs and even more tears.

The family said more closure will come when police catch the man responsible.

King's girlfriend, Courtney, said it would be a difficult moment before releasing her balloon.

"I don't want to let go of my balloon," she said fighting back tears. "He was so good to me."

The family has a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral and other expenses.

