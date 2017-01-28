Balloons released in honor of 18-year-old who died trying to stop a burglary

PHOENIX - Balloons were released Saturday evening in honor of the man who lost his life trying to stop a burglary in progress.
Seth King's loved ones gathered at Paradise Valley Park to bring some closure to his death.
The 18-year-old approached his neighbor's home with a pellet gun Wednesday night when he noticed something was wrong.
A burglar shot and killed him and took off in a sedan with tinted windows.
At the event, many wore red and blue, King's favorite colors.
There were a lot of laughs and even more tears.
The family said more closure will come when police catch the man responsible.
King's girlfriend, Courtney, said it would be a difficult moment before releasing her balloon.
"I don't want to let go of my balloon," she said fighting back tears. "He was so good to me."
The family has a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral and other expenses.
