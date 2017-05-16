Baby found in bucket of water in ‘freak accident'

A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive and not breathing after nearly drowning in a bucket of water in the backyard of a northern Phoenix home. The Phoenix Fire Department called the incident a “freak accident.”

Fire officials said the five-gallon bucket was left in the backyard after some gardening, and contained about 6 inches of water.

The child was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition. According to PFD, she has a pulse.

The parents were home at the time of the drowning. According to the fire department, neighbors say the parents are “good people.”

