Baby bobcats wander onto Boulder Creek HS campus; students kept indoors

12 News , KPNX 12:13 PM. MST January 08, 2018

ANTHEM, Ariz. - Boulder Creek High School in Anthem was keeping students indoors for a short period of time Monday morning, according to a spokesperson from Deer Valley school district.

According to the spokesperson, two baby bobcats wandered onto campus. Students were rbeing released class by class for lunch.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is working to rescue the bobcats, according to the district spokesperson.

