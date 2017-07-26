Avondale police fatally shoot veteran threatening suicide

AVONDALE, Ariz.- Officers with the Avondale Police Department shot and killed a war veteran who was threatening suicide Tuesday evening.

Avondale PD said officers responded to the scene near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. and immediately began negotiations with 33-year-old Moises Balladares.

According to neighbors, Balladares was a veteran who suffered from post- traumatic stress disorder.

During the negotiation, police said, Balladares pulled out a gun and officers were forced to shoot Balladares to eliminate the threat. No officers were harmed, police said.

Balladares was treated for his injuries and later pronounced dead, according to Avondale PD.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating this incident.

