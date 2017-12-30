Avondale police arrest suspect selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist

Avondale police arrested a man who they say tried to sell them illegal fireworks. (Photo: Avondale Police Department)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Avondale police investigated a man suspected of selling illegal fireworks out of his home in the area of Thomas and Dysart roads Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said they were able to use Craigslist to connect with the man, identified as Ted Montanez, and visit his home.

Police said several illegal fireworks could be seen inside the man's garage and that he tried to sell them to Avondale detectives.

The man was arrested and taken to the Avondale Detention Facility, police said.

Police said they'd like to take this opportunity to remind the community to purchase legal fireworks and celebrate responsibly.

There is a list of what's legal and what's not on the Avondale Police Department's website.

