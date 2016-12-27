Avondale man arrested in mom's stabbing death

Image of handcuffs (Photo: BlakeDavidTaylor)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - An Avondale man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Officers arrived at a home near Avondale Boulevard and Lower Buckeye Road just before 8 a.m. and found 60-year-old Linda Willis dead from apparent stab wounds.

31-year-old Bronson Harvel was arguing with Willis, his mother, before the stabbing, police said.

Evidence at the scene led officers to take Harvel into custody.

Avondale PD is still investigating the case.

