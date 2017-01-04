Authorities: Phoenix-area man found dead in Salt River Canyon

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) - Gila County authorities say a body recovered from the Salt River Canyon north of Globe now has been identified.

County Sheriff's officials say the body was that of 43-year-old Micah John Austin from the Queen Creek area.

No other details were immediately released Wednesday by sheriff's officials, who say their investigation into the death is continuing.

Sheriff's officials say they received a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Sunday requesting assistance after an abandoned vehicle was found in a roadway pullout on Globe-Young Highway and there was no sign of the driver.

A search was hampered by rain Sunday and drone was used Monday when a body was located about 425 feet down the canyon.

The Tonto Rim Rope Rescue Team recovered the body.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.