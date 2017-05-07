Attend the K9 trials, on its last day today

A K-9 dog bitting a person as part of a demostration at The 15th Annual Desert Dog K-9 Trials.

MESA, Ariz – Today the 15th Annual Desert Dog K-9 Trials is open to the public in Mesa until 3 p.m.

The Arizona Law Enforcement Association (A.L.E.C.A.) is featuring police and military K-9 teams from the Southwest of the country competing.

The dogs will compete in areas such as obstacle course, tactical obedience, handler protection and narcotics and explosive detection.

There’s food, drinks, and more for sale at the event.

The event is open to the public and donations are appreciated.

© 2017 KPNX-TV