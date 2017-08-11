ATF, DPS, MCSO and police lead raids in Valley for weapons and drugs

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - ATF spokesperson Tom Mangan tells 12 News that there have been arrests and several search warrants served in the Phoenix area overnight.

Mangan says multiple local, state and federal agencies are taking part in the raids. Violations include weapons and narcotics activities.

Mangan says the warrants were served without incident and over 100 law enforcement officers took part in the raids.

ATF, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Scottsdale police and Phoenix police were all involved.

