ASU students on alert after flashing and groping incidents on Tempe campus

Investigators say a groping and a flashing incident happened at ASU's Tempe campus in the past couple of months. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University is putting out a crime alert after two disturbing incidents on the university’s Tempe campus.

Officers said on Jan. 29, a stranger approached a woman walking near University Drive and McAllister Avenue, grabbed her buttocks and fled.

“This is some place I walk all the time, so it’s scary,” said Sarah Johnston, an ASU student.

The second incident happened Feb. 2 at a parking structure a block away from the first incident.

“It’s not a main part of campus, kind of just like a short cut,” Johnston said.

Investigators said this time, a man followed a woman into the parking garage at McAllister Avenue and Tyler Street, exposed himself and then ran away.

“I think that’s crazy. That’s terrifying, actually,” said Jasmine Tucker, a student at ASU.

As of now, police do not believe the incidents are related.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a medium build and dirty blonde hair and facial hair.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a dark buzz cut and a pronounced gap between his teeth.

With both men still on the loose, students like Tucker aren’t taking any chances.

“I’ll probably just take a friend with me or something, or if I have my phone I’ll make sure that I’m aware of my surroundings and don’t have my ear buds in and stuff in because you need to be aware of who’s behind you – who’s following you,” she said.

