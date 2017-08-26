ASU students creating hyperloop that would allow travel between Phoenix and Los Angeles

Photo courtesy: ASU

Imagine going from Phoenix to Los Angeles at 700 miles per hour for the cost of a single tank of gas.

That is the idea behind the Hyperloop, first brought up by Tesla owner Elon Musk in 2012.

It's a greener form of transportation that works by putting people inside a tube on a pod that gets pushed by magnets at sonic speeds.

While engineers work to build a version in the US, AZ-Loop-- an ASU-led team of students-- is working on its own version that would link Phoenix to Los Angeles.

The team left Saturday for a competition at Space X headquarters in California.

Winning the competition could help with funding that would make the AZ-Loop a reality.

