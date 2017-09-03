ASU president releases statement on Trump's pending DACA decision

President Michael Crow (Photo: ASU)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The president of one the largest universities in the country released a statement to the Arizona State University community Sunday, regarding President Donald Trump's pending decision to end President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"When the Arizona Constitution was ratified, there was no mandate to draw distinctions between students or to do anything other than please educate “all the children of the state,” ASU President Michael Crow said in the statement.

The DACA program provides protection from deportation for young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and gives them work permits for two years.

Many DACA recipients attend community college or university, have jobs or have bought homes.

"DACA students at ASU are young adults who have graduated from an Arizona high school who meet our admission requirements," Crow's statement read. "We are mandated to educate all Arizona students at a cost as close to free as possible. We do this."

The statement continues, "we are going to educate students from Arizona and in doing so we will follow the law, however that is expressed. We will at the same time, within the law, do everything we possibly can do to help young people move their lives forward – regardless of the circumstances that brought them to this country."

The DACA program protects hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation. Eliminating Obama's 5-year-old DACA program would put 800,000 undocumented immigrants nationwide and 30,000 in Arizona in line for deportation to a home country few of them have ever known.

President Trump is expected to have a decision ready Tuesday. Crow said he will have more to say when Trump decides.

