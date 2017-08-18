ASU K-9 Officer Disney to retire from duty this month

Good dog! (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

After an eight-year career as an Explosives Detection Canine at Arizona State University, Disney is set for retirement.

She began her career with ASUPD on July 24, 2009 and has found one "live device" bomb involving pipe bombs, incendiary devices and military-high explosives throughout her career.

In celebration of her service, ASU released a tribute video for Disney on their Facebook page.

12 News joins ASU in thanking Disney for her years of service to the community. Once her final shift is complete, she will retire with Officer Parker Dunwoody and his family.

© 2017 KPNX-TV