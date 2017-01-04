Assault suspect dies in Phoenix police custody after fight with officers

PHOENIX - A spokesperson for Phoenix police says a man is dead after getting into a fight with officers while in the department's custody.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to a community center at 4420 N. 51st Avenue Wednesday morning.

A man was reported to be "acting erratically," refusing to leave and had allegedly assaulted an employee.

Multiple officers were needed restrain the man as he continued to act violently and fight with officers -- even after he was handcuffed, according to police.

After his arrest, police say the suspect began showing signs of medical distress.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

